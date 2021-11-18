Dialog merges with NXL Architects

Consulting engineering firm Dialog has completed a merger with NXL Architects, which plans and designs laboratories and complex-process facilities for science, technology and clean industry.

NXL’s projects have included major research labs for University of Toronto (U of T), York University, Ryerson University, Carleton University, University of British Columbia (UBC) and the University Health Network (UHN), along with more than 4 million sf of complex-process facilities for such companies as Novopharm Pharmaceuticals (now Teva), Eurofins CDMO Alphora, Therapure BioPharma, EmpowerPharm and Septodont Canada. Dialog’s science and technology practice, meanwhile, has worked with major universities, health authorities and the federal government.

With the merger, NXL founding principal Jay Levine joins Dialog as partner and leader for the science and technology sector. Based in Toronto, he will work with teams in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary and San Francisco, Calif.

“By joining forces, we can deliver projects for our clients at a larger scale and complexity and across a broader geographic reach,” says Levine. “We want to help grow a Canadian science and technology ecosystem by bringing together public institutions, private enterprise and the development community.”