Dialog appoints three principal associates

Dialog recently appointed three new principal associates across the country: Janice Mills, P.Eng. in Edmonton; Mehrak Razavi, P.Eng., in Vancouver; and David Young in Toronto.

Mills first joined Dialog’s Edmonton offices as a structural engineer in 2008. Her experience spans high-rise, multi-use, health-care, public- and private-sector projects, from the Kaye Edmonton Clinic to the University of Alberta I.F Morrison Structures Lab. She rose to associate and contract administrator in 2013. Now, in a practice-wide leadership role, she will improve the firm’s best practices and work closely with the risk and commercial management team.

Razafi joined Dialog 25 years ago and has served as associate for 10 years. Over that period, he has helped establish the firm’s tall-building structural engineering business in its Toronto and Edmonton studios. He now provides technical leadership to the Vancouver structural team. His interest in computers and automation has helped him author analysis and design programs to facilitate data exchange and collaboration between ETABS, Excel, AutoCad and Revit.

Young joined Dialog in Toronto in 2016 as director of electrical design and tackled the Ramsay Wright Building renewal project for the University of Toronto’s (U of T’s) biological sciences department. His award-winning projects include the Ryerson Student Learning Centre, Burlington Performing Arts Centre and AstraZeneca Canadian Business Centre. He continues to rehabilitate the Lester B. Pearson Building, Markdale Hospital and Toronto Western Hospital.

“Every time I talk to them, I’m inspired,” says Antonio Gómez-Palacio, chair of Dialog. “Janice drives our aspirational promises well into project delivery, Mehrak expands our creative boundaries through thoughtful structural work and David brings a rigorous approach to finding integrated solutions. We are all better for their diligence and passion.”