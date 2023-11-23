Deal set for mcCallumSather to acquire Edge Architects

Hamilton-headquartered consulting engineering firm mcCallumSather has entered an agreement to acquire Edge Architects in Kitchener, Ont. The transaction is set to be completed on Jan. 1, 2024.

Edge, which will now operate under the mcCallumSather name, has developed a diverse portfolio of multi-unit residential building (MURB), commercial and health-care projects in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. The firm is particularly known for designing mass-timber structures and prefabricated buildings.

Under the agreement, Edge co-founders Matthew Bolen and Michael Trussell will join mCallumSather as managing principals.

“By joining forces with Matt, Mike and their team, we strengthen our position in one of Canada’s most vibrant and fastest-growing markets, ” says executive director and principal Joanne McCallum, “where we can apply our mechanical engineering, architectural and interior design expertise to laboratories, health-care facilities, civic buildings, post-secondary learning environments and affordable housing projects. We are particularly excited about bringing innovative mass-timber design, modularization and project delivery solutions to these areas.”

“With this merger, we will significantly enhance our competitiveness for the pursuit of larger and more complex flagship projects, enabling us to apply our expertise to a wider range of challenges,” says Trussell.

“This collaboration empowers us to invest more in research and development (R&D), further refining our expertise in sustainable design and other technical fields,” says Bolen.