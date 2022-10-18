Dallaire Consultants’ succession plan yields new CEO and shareholders

The firm's founder plans to remain on the board of directors for the next few years as a resource.

Mario Pouliot, Eng., partner and director of electrical engineering for Dallaire Consultants in Saint-Lambert, Que., will now serve as the firm’s CEO, in a succession plan where six other leaders have become shareholders.

The new shareholders are Jean-Vincent Fafard, P.Eng., Gabriel Jean, P.Eng., Dounia Kattan-Méthot, P.Eng., Danny Laberge, Anthony Poirier, Eng., and Mathieu Tremblay, P.Eng. Meanwhile, founder and former president Philippe Dallaire, P.Eng., plans to remain on the board of directors for the next few years as a corporate resource.

Dallaire founded the firm in 1996. It now carries out more than 200 projects annually across Canada, specializing in mechanical and electrical systems for residential, commercial, institutional, municipal and industrial buildings.

“With nearly 50 employees and more than 25 years of continuous growth, it made sense to leave the company to key employees, so they could ensure its sustainability,” says Dallaire, who cites the new shareholders’ average age of 37. “I am delighted to see them move forward and develop this company with their own vision.’’

He explains selling the consulting engineering firm or partnering with a competitor was not in the cards.

“I wanted to pass the torch internally to those imbued with our mission and values,” he says. “All elements had been moving in this direction for a few years: the team is growing despite a shortage of manpower, talent is developing and multiplying, our customers appreciate us greatly, contracts are pouring in and the atmosphere is at its best. This young generation arrives with new knowledge, creative ideas and pride and we have every reason to trust them. We have trained wisely to come to this transition. It was not a sprint, but a marathon.”

“We surround ourselves with the best employees and it is a great pleasure to work collectively,” says Laberge, mechanical project manager.

“The future is bright for all of us,” says Kattan-Méthot, director of operations, culture and talent.