Crozier promotes Nick Mocan to president

Toronto-headquartered C.F. Crozier & Associates, which specializes in land development engineering, has promoted Nick Mocan, P.Eng, to president. He succeeds Chris Crozier, P.Eng., who held the position since he founded the company in 2004.

Mocan has led the company’s business operations for the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and been instrumental in business development and community relations. He is also leading research projects with Ontario’s Wilfrid Laurier and Western Universities to improve stormwater management.

“Nick was our first student hire and has risen through the ranks with an entrepreneurial mindset that aligns with our company’s values,” says Crozier. “He’s a perfect example of how Crozier fosters the growth and advancement of talented engineers. He will continue to contribute greatly to our success.”

In his new role, Mocan will work with the senior management team on business development, day-to-day operations, marketing and recruitment and with Crozier—who will continue to serve as CEO—on longer-term corporate strategy.

Besides Toronto, the firm has offices in Milton, Bradford and Collingwood, Ont., to provide civil, structural, mechanical, electrical and transportation engineering for private-sector clients in the residential, commercial, industrial and recreational resort sectors.