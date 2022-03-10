Crozier expands leadership team

C.F. Crozier & Associates, a consulting engineering firm with offices in Collingwood, Milton, Toronto and Bradford, Ont., has appointed both Kevin Morris, P.Eng., and Jim Firth, P.Eng., vice-presidents (VPs) and added Janet Hughes to its board of directors.

Morris (pictured, right) has 25 years’ experience in municipal and private infrastructure projects for residential, commercial and institutional clients. He worked for Wardrop Engineering and RJ Burnside & Associates before co-founding Crozier in 2004. In his new role, he will lead construction services, practices and processes across the firm’s office, execute strategies to drive growth and work with the leadership team to support new service lines and geographic expansion.

Firth (left) is a designated consulting engineer with more than 30 years’ experience in land development engineering, also including time with RJ Burnside. He joined Crozier in 2007 and rose to partner and board member. In his new role, he will lead the firm’s business development strategies and practices and support new service lines and geographic expansion.

Finally, Hughes (middle) is an associate and human resources (HR) manager with more than 20 years’ experience in professional recruitment, HR policy development and employee relations. She joined Crozier in 2016 and its ownership ranks in 2028. Now, as a board director, she will have a greater impact in the company’s governance, while also enhancing the employee experience and strengthening recruitment and retention strategies.