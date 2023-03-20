Crozier engineer to lead regional development board

She is the fourth Crozier team member to take on the role.

Brittany Robertson, P.Eng., associate and manager of land development for C.F. Crozier & Associates in Collingwood, Ont., has been elected president of the Georgian Triangle Development Institute’s (GTDI’s) board of directors for a one-year term.

Robertson has been with Crozier since 2013, initially working with its structural and transportation departments before transitioning to the land development group. In her current leadership role, she works with internal and external consultants on private land development projects, including master-planned communities and greenfield secondary plan implementations, from zoning and environmental assessments through detailed design and completion.

“Her knowledge and expertise of the overall development process, from early planning right through to construction stage, will be a great asset for the institute,” says Kory Chisholm, past-president the GTDI board, which Robertson joined in 2019. “We are all in good hands with Brittany at the helm.”

She is the fourth Crozier team member, in the consulting engineering firm’s 30-year history, to serve as the board’s president—and many more have served as board members. Besides engineers, other members include developers, planners, builders, contractors, suppliers and real estate firms.

“It’s an honour to be elected to this role,” says Robertson. “The institute plays an impactful role and creates a combined voice for over 50 local development businesses on regional and provincial issues impacting future growth in the area.”