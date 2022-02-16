Crozier awards first U of Guelph scholarship

Crozier Consulting Engineers has launched a five-year, $25,000 scholarship fund with the University of Guelph to support the growth and advancement of engineering students.

The first recipient is environmental engineering undergraduate student Yusran Hasan (pictured, front, with Crozier president Nick Mocan, left, and University of Guelph college of engineering and physical sciences interim dean Richard Zytner, right).

Following the earlier example of the $25,000 C.F. Crozier & Associates Bursary at Hamilton’s McMaster University, the new fund will award a scholarship each year to one student enrolled in the University of Guelph’s Bachelor of Engineering program. Hasan, whose family is entrepreneurial in the construction business, was selected as the inaugural recipient for her outstanding academic achievements and drive.

“This generous award is among the most valuable available to our undergraduate engineering students,” says Zytner. “It offers significant financial relief at a time when the pandemic has negatively impacted students’ finances and job opportunities.”

“Crozier is committed to supporting engineering students and alumni through scholarship, mentorship and employment opportunities,” says Mocan, who himself arrived at the firm as a student from University of Guelph more than 15 years ago. “We look forward to continuing our long-standing relationship with the university, fostering talent and building careers from the ground up.”

Indeed, other graduates from the University of Guelph have also built careers at Crozier, including land development engineering intern Amanda Pinto, who chairs the 30×30 committee for Professional Engineers Ontario’s (PEO’s) Grand River chapter to help increase the number of licensed women engineers.

Beyond Guelph and McMaster, the firm also offers the ‘Crozier Way’ scholarship, which is available to exceptional students who complete co-op placements at Crozier.