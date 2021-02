Crossey promotes six engineers

Crossey Engineering has promoted six of its team members across Canada.

In electrical engineering, the firm has promoted Khaja Hussein Syed, P.Eng., from project manager to project director and Praneal Magan, P.Eng., from project director to associate.

In mechanical engineering, the firm has promoted Luke Psotka (formerly senior project manager), Daniel Hofland, P.Eng., (formerly project director) and Shawyan Khoee, P.Eng., (formerly senior project manager) to associate and David Dongming Zhang (formerly mechanical designer) to senior project manager.