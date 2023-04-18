Crossey Engineering joins Salas O’Brien

Toronto-headquartered Crossey Engineering has merged with international construction engineering firm Salas O’Brien.

Combined, the companies have more than 70 offices across North America and more than 2,200 team members, including 325 based within Canada. While the Crossey team will continue to be managed by its current leaders, it will adopt the Salas O’Brien name after a transition period.

“Crossey is known for strong technical leadership on highly complex projects, like health-care facilities,” says Darin Anderson, chair and CEO of Salas O’Brien. “Our values and approach are totally aligned.”

“By combining our skills and expertise, we will unite to make an even more significant impact as innovation and technology leaders,” says Clive Lacey, president and CEO of Crossey.