CRB opens first Canadian office

Design, engineering and construction firm CRB has opened an office in Mississauga, Ont., marking its first entry in the Canadian market.

The company, which has 18 other locations across North America and Europe, specializes in integrated project delivery (IPD) for clients in the life sciences and advanced technology markets, using its ONEsolution brand to offer a single source of responsibility for costs, scheduling, communications and co-ordination across each project’s life cycle, from architecture, engineering development and design to construction and commissioning.

“Opening our new space sends a strong message we’re ready to help clients regardless of geography,” says Ryan Schroeder, CRB’s president. “Canada’s concentration of biotech and pharmaceutical talent, research and development (R&D) and intellectual property (IP) makes it one of the world’s most important life sciences growth markets.”

CRB regional team leader Daniel Lachapelle, whose background includes a degree in mechanical engineering from Montreal’s McGill University, will oversee the new office. He is also a member of the board of directors for the Canadian affiliate of the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE).