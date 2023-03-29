COWI hires leader for offshore wind power projects

COWI in North America has hired Charlie Nordstrom, who specializes in floating offshore wind power projects, to join its renewable energy team as an associate technical director.

Nordstrom has more than 20 years’ professional experience in naval architecture. As head of offshore for Alphabet’s Google X/Makani project, for example, he led the design, deployment and testing of the world’s first offshore airborne wind turbine. He also played a leading role in the engineering of Glosten‘s PelaStar tension-leg platform.

In his new role with COWI, Nordstrom will provide technical leadership for floating offshore wind projects in North America and will support and provide expertise for those elsewhere around the world. He will help plan, co-ordinate and execute engineering work from conceptual to detailed design and from installation to commissioning, including location-specific optimization.

“Charlie’s expertise and experience will further COWI’s innovation in floating wind systems, including hull design, moorings and substations,” says president Thomas Dahlgren.

“I hope to bring to bear my experience to help clients find solutions that are impactful in the fight against climate change,” says Nordstrom. “I am looking forward to working with a world-class team to unlock the potential of deep-water offshore wind energy globally.”