COWI appoints new CFO for North America

Claire Cobden has joined international consulting engineering firm COWI as chief financial officer (CFO) for North America.

A chartered professional accountant (CPA) and chartered financial analyst (CFA), Cobden has senior leadership experience across multiple industries. She joins COWI from BlueShore Financial, where she served as vice-president (VP) and treasurer, responsible for investment management, trading and strategic financial planning.

Cobden has also worked with KPMG, UBS, Gateway Casinos and Entertainment and MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates (MDA) before it became part of Maxar Technologies. She was named among British Columbia’s Most Influential Women in Finance in 2019 and sits on the board of CFA Society Vancouver.

“I’m very much looking forward to continue developing COWI’s growth initiatives in North American markets,” she says, “and to capitalize on opportunities as customers seek out and transition to more sustainable solutions.”

Advertisement

Indeed, as recently reported, the firm aims to achieve 100% revenue from sustainability-related projects within the next five years.