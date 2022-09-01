COWI announces next group CEO

On Oct. 1, Jens Højgaard Christoffersen will take on the reins of global consulting engineering firm COWI as group CEO. Currently a member of the firm’s executive board as chief business development officer, he will succeed Lars-Peter Søbye, who has decided to step down from the leading role.

“This year, COWI has been revitalized by a new vision, values and future-oriented growth strategy,” says Jukka Pertola, chair of the board of directors. “Half-year results show significant progress. This is the right time for Lars-Peter to pass on the baton. With Jens and our strong executive board at the helm, COWI will benefit from a mix of continuity and renewal.”

Christoffersen joined COWI in 1995 and he has been a member of the board since 2020. As chief business development officer, he has headed international projects.

“I’m immensely proud to be given the opportunity to lead COWI, but also deeply humbled,” says Christoffersen. “The firm plays an important role in advising customers about how to quickly and safely navigate the green transition, thereby ensuring our world becomes more sustainable. I will do whatever I can to make sure we continue to do our part.”

Søbye, who has been with COWI for 36 years, including 14 as group CEO, has decided to step down to focus on a career as professional board member and spend more time with his family.

”Like they say, you need to stop while the going is good,” he says. “Our financial results are record-high and we’ve only just embarked on the green transition.”

He will serve as executive advisor for the next year. The board will comprise Christoffersen, chief financial officer (CFO) Natalie Shaverdian Riise-Knudsen and chief operating officer (COO) Rasmus Ødum.

Also, a replacement will be found for Christoffersen’s current position on the board.