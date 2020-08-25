Concordia’s Catherine Mulligan named CSCE president

Catherine N. Mulligan, a research chair in geoenvironmental sustainability at Montreal’s Concordia University, was recently named president of the Canadian Society for Civil Engineering (CSCE).

Mulligan is the founding director of the Concordia Institute for Water, Energy and Sustainable Systems (CIWESS) and a professor at the Gina Cody School of Engineering and Computer Science, working within the university’s department of building, civil and environmental engineering.

She is internationally recognized as an expert in water, soil and sediment decontamination and green remediation technologies. She was reportedly the first engineer to use biological surfactants to remove metal contaminants from soil.

Previously CSCE’s senior vice-president (SV) and president-elect, she now becomes the first ‘Concordian’—and third woman—to lead the Montreal-based society as president for a one-year term, after which she will serve as past-president.

“It’s a four-year commitment, in total, that allows you to make an impact,” she says. “I’m delighted and honoured to represent Concordia at the national level.”

Mulligan also became a fellow of the Canadian Academy of Engineering (CAE) this year.