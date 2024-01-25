Comtech Group welcomes new CEO

Infrastructure consulting firm Comtech Group, based in Richmond Hill, Ont., has appointed Desmond Bell CEO following its recent acquisition by professional services provider Accenture. He succeeds Hugo Blasutta, who now serves as senior advisor.

“The strategic alignment with Accenture positions Comtech for remarkable success,” Blasutta says. “This marks an exciting milestone and we eagerly anticipate the positive influence Des will bring to our organization. I am confident in his capacity to lead us in achieving our ambitious goals.”

Bell has nearly 30 years’ experience in the transportation, utility and environmental sectors, including stints with Bombardier, Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E), NanoPhyll, HydroChemPSC (now HPC Industrial) and Pivox. He joins Comtech from Anser Advisory, another infrastructure advisory business recently acquired by Accenture.

“Comtech is an outstanding organization with a legacy of excellence,” he says. “My interactions with the team over the past few months, focusing on business expansion opportunities alongside our colleagues at Anser, have solidified my confidence in the company’s potential to lead the Canadian industry. I look forward to working closely with Hugo and the leadership team to continue our growth journey.”