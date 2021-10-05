Comtech Group appoints new president and CEO

Comtech Group, a civil engineering firm based in Richmond Hill, Ont., that consults on and manages large infrastructure projects, has named Hugo Blasutta, P.Eng., its new president and CEO.

Blasutta will assume leadership of Comtech on Oct. 12, succeeding founder Jason Claxton, P.Eng., who will become chair of the company’s board of directors. (The two have worked together closely over the past nine months on the firm’s strategic plan, with Blasutta chairing Comtech’s advisory board.)

A 40-year veteran of the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry, Blasutta has held executive leadership roles with Yolles Partnership, MMM Group and WSP Canada and won awards from Professional Engineers Ontario (PEO) and the Ontario Society of Professional Engineers (OSPE). His experience spans corporate and business development, risk management and compliance, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and financial and operational management, both in Canada and internationally.

“One of Comtech’s objectives is to continue to grow,” says Claxton. “From working with Hugo these past months, I have every confidence he will help the organization achieve this objective.”

Advertisement

“I look forward to continuing to work with Jason and leading this talented team of professionals toward continued profitable growth and operational excellence in providing value-added client services,” says Blasutta.