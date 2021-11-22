Comtech Group appoints new CFO

Comtech Group, a civil engineering firm based in Richmond Hill, Ont., that consults on and manages large infrastructure projects, recently appointed Jason Leong chief financial officer (CFO).

Leong is a chartered professional accountant (CPA) and chartered accountant (CA). He joined Comtech in July 2021 following stints with Bird Construction and WSP in Canada. He has also held financial roles with Celestica and Imax. Overall, he has more than 20 years’ experience with financial and operational performance optimization, business system software deployments, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and analytics.

In his new role, he oversees Comtech’s finance, strategy execution, risk management, innovation, information technology (IT) and real estate business functions.

“Comtech is at a pivotal stage in the execution of its strategic plan,” he says. “I am excited to join an organization that is dedicated and committed to realizing its vision and continuing to provide value-add services to its employees, clients and community.”