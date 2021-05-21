Columbia Skylights wins big award

Skylight manufacturer Columbia Skylights has been awarded the 2021 Energy Star Canada Sustained Excellence Award.

“We are extremely proud to receive this prestigious award,” said Michael Williams, president of the Burnaby, B.C.-based company. “We have been producing superior high-performance skylights since 1955 and are honoured to accept this award in recognition of our commitment to developing products that meet the high expectations of today’s customer.”

In a May 19 news release, Columbia officials say the company offers triple glazing across its entire skylight range – fixed, venting, standard or custom sizes. “We also provide skylights with tinted glass options to reduce solar heat gain and visible light, in both dual and triple glazed configurations,” they said. “Columbia uses the latest glass advances, argon gas filled triple glazing, along with innovative frame design to reach the standards set out by Energy Star Canada.”

Founded in 1955, Columbia has been a member of the Energy Star Canada program since 2007.