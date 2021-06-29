CIPH appoints Uponor’s Bill Hooper chair

The Canadian Institute of Plumbing & Heating (CIPH) has elected its 74th chair: Bill Hooper, Atlantic regional sales manager for Uponor North America. The announcement was made at CIPH’s 89th annual general meeting (AGM), which was held virtually on June 15.

A 30-year-plus veteran of the hydronics industry, Hooper is well-entrenched in the plumbing and heating association and its Canadian Hydronics Council (CHC). He is based in Quispamsis, N.B.

“I’m honoured to have been elected to a leadership role with the CIPH board and look forward to the challenge,” he says. “I’m very fortunate Uponor has helped encourage me in my various roles with CIPH. It has allowed me to expand my reach, share relevant experience to help make a difference and inspire others to do the same.”

“I cannot think of anyone who is better-suited to the CIPH leadership role as a representative and spokesperson for our industry,” says Bill Gray, president of Uponor North America. “Uponor fully supports and encourages professional development, as it fuels the positive evolution of our field.”

CIPH is based in Toronto, while the Canadian headquarters (HQ) for Uponor—which provides plumbing, fire safety, heating, cooling and piping systems for commercial and residential applications—are in neighbouring Mississauga, Ont.