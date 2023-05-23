CIMA+ promotes infrastructure leaders for B.C. and Quebec

CIMA+ has promoted Jeff Halliday, to senior director and regional manager for infrastructure in British Columbia and Mathieu Perreault to vice-president (VP) of infrastructure in Quebec.

Halliday has more than 23 years’ industry experience, including stints with Cochrane Engineering (now part of WSP) and Stantec before he joined CIMA+ in 2019 as a senior infrastructure project manager.

With his new role, he relocates from Regina to lead the expansion of the infrastructure group in Metro Vancouver, where the firm opened a new office in 2022. He will work in collaboration with the buildings, energy, resources and transportation groups.

“With the recent opening of our Vancouver office, along with the small- and large-scale project opportunities in the area, I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work,” he says.

Perreault, meanwhile, joined CIMA+ part-time in 2002 and full-time after graduating from Polytechnique Montreal in 2006. He was subsequently promoted to project manager, associate, director and senior director.

“Over the past 20 years, Mathiew has developed extensive technical expertise and an excellent ability to manage and co-ordinate multidisciplinary projects,” says Troy Briggs, executive VP (EVP) of infrastructure. “I’m proud to see him continue to grow in the organization.”

In his new role, effective June 1, he succeeds Michel Auger, who will stay on to ensure a smooth transition before retiring this summer.