CIMA+ promotes EVP of infrastructure

CIMA+ has promoted Troy Briggs, P.Eng., to the position of executive vice-president (EVP) for infrastructure. He will lead an engineering team of more than 400 professionals, one of the firm’s largest.

Briggs worked with XCG Consultants and KMK Consultants/AECOM before joining CIMA+ in 2011 as manager of wastewater design. In this role, he established new relationships with municipal clients, contractors, suppliers and fellow engineers to help enhance the firm’s offerings across Canada.

“Troy has been a valued member of the team since joining CIMA+ 10 years ago,” says François Plourde, president and CEO. “He was integral to the launch and growth of our Ontario team, which now includes over 350 staff. His diligent work ethic and unique skill set make him the ideal choice for this key position.”