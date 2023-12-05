CIMA+ opens regional HQ for Atlantic provinces

Consulting engineering firm CIMA+ has formalized its business presence in Atlantic Canada with the opening of its newest regional headquarters (HQ) in Dartmouth, N.S. The office is intended to improve service to existing clients and spur further growth across the four Atlantic provinces.

The firm’s most recent expansion in the region was the 2022 opening of an office in Clarenville, N.L. The Dartmouth office is CIMA+’s fourth Atlantic location.

An opening event on Nov. 16 (pictured) drew such guests as Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) mayor Mike Savage, Halifax Partnership president and CEO Wendy Luther and Office of Quebec in Atlantic Canada chief representative Maud-Andrée Lefebvre.

“Halifax needs the skills CIMA+ brings, as we strive to meet ambitious goals to grow our population and economy,” Savage said. “We need more talented people who can help us build future-ready, sustainable communities where people want to make a life.”

The office will create 10 full-time jobs and focus especially on the energy and resources sectors.

“It’s an exciting time in the Atlantic region, with many large renewable energy projects in the works, along with utility upgrades, building retrofits and construction of new infrastructure,” said CIMA+ president and CEO Denis Thivierge. “We see tremendous potential for growth.”