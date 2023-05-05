CIMA+ opens new office in HRM

Consulting engineering firm CIMA+ has expanded into the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) for the first time with the opening of a new office.

“After last year’s opening of our third Atlantic office in Clarenville, N.L., we gained a taste of how promising the market could be for CIMA+,” says Jeff Hynes, partner and director of energy and resources. “Now, with a new permanent base in the region’s largest city, we look forward to further tapping into this growth potential.”

Located at 302-238A Brownlow Avenue in Dartmouth, N.S., the office is intended both to serve the firm’s existing client base and spur further growth across all four Atlantic provinces.

“Our potential for growth in Atlantic Canada is promising, with many large renewable energy projects in the works, along with utility upgrades, building retrofits and construction of new infrastructure,” says CIMA+ president and CEO Denis Thivierge.

Advertisement

“We are pleased to be involved in projects related to the Atlantic Loop, connecting the four provinces to hydroelectricity and other renewable sources and supporting the phasing out of coal-fired generation,” adds Steeve L’Heureux, the firm’s executive vice-president (EVP) of energy and resources.

In conjunction with the opening of the office, CIMA+ has launched a campaign to recruit 10 new employees to support its regional operations in the region.