CIMA+ joins Esri Partner Network

Consulting engineering firm CIMA+ has joined the Esri Partner Network (EPN) as a silver-level partner.

Esri is a provider of geographic information system (GIS) software, which creates manages, analyzes and maps data to explore context, patterns and relationships. The EPN aims to help member companies’ customers benefit from GIS software and location intelligence (LI) through improved communication, efficiency, management and decision-making.

“EPN members benefit from a host of advantages, including support from Esri partner managers and technical advisors and a window to showcase commercial offerings, visible to hundreds of thousands of organizations worldwide,” explains Rock Lacroix, CIMA+’s vice-president (VP) of communication systems.

“This partnership is aligned with our strategic plan, as digital solutions is a cross-functional group for all of our sectors,” says Steeve Fiset, CIMA+’s chief strategy officer.