CIMA+ hires SVP of strategic development

Pierre Lacombe has joined Montreal-headquartered consulting engineering firm CIMA+ as its new senior vice-president (SVP) of strategic development.

Lacombe studied civil engineering and business at Laval University. He served as a vice-president at Genivar and, following its rebranding, WSP. During his tenure there, he developed expertise in the energy sector, including renewables.

In his new role at CIMA+, he will be responsible for mergers and acquisitions (M&A), working in collaboration with chief strategic officer Steeve Fiset.

“Pierre is a high-calibre, results-oriented manager of teams, with a solid understanding of global sustainability issues, customer needs in various market sectors and growth prospects,” Fiset says. “We are fortunate to have him on board.”

“Joining this dynamic team is both an honour and a challenge I enthusiastically accept,” says Lacombe. “Together, we will set course for new horizons, always advocating innovation, excellence and commitment to our customers and employees.”

CIMA+ currently employs more than 3,000 people at more than 30 offices across Canada.