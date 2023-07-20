CIMA+ expands transportation electrification team

CIMA+ recently hired Anaïssia Franca as director of transportation electrification and Denis Matarangas as senior consultant for Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITSs). Both appointments are intended to support national growth in the transportation electrification market.

Franca is a Montreal-based mechanical engineer who has supported transit authorities, municipalities and commercial fleet operators in selecting and deploying electric charging infrastructure. She has worked for the Canadian Urban Transit Research & Innovation Consortium (CUTRIC), 6Synct Consulting (now Zero Nexus) and WSP. She has also been chair of the board for Quebec’s InnovÉÉ electric energy program since 2021.

Matarangas, meanwhile, has 10 years’ experience leading transportation planning teams for public transit agencies. He most recently served as chief operations officer (COO) for SimWell Consulting & Technologies, which develops simulation and digital twin applications.

“At a time when electrification is a priority, we are pleased to have a specialized team at the forefront of this transition,” says Suzanne Demeules, CIMA+’s senior vice-president (SVP) of transportation. “Ms. Franca and Mr. Matarangas will overcome many challenges.”

“We are proud to be able to count on their know-how and leadership to oversee a rapidly expanding pan-Canadian team,” says Denis Thivierge, the firm’s president and CEO.