CIMA+ expands in both Canada and U.S. with Eramosa acquisition

CIMA+ has acquired Eramosa Engineering, which specializes in supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), electrical, instrumentation, smart automation, information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) engineering services for the water and renewable energy sectors.

“We are excited to become part of the CIMA+ team and the opportunities it provides to both of our firms,” says Eramosa president Nick Hallas.

The arrangement adds Eramosa’s 90-plus employees and offices in Toronto, Guelph and London, Ont., as well as Calgary. The firm’s recent projects in Ontario include a SCADA system master plan for York Region’s water and wastewater facilities, a region-wide water SCADA system upgrade for the Sault Ste. Marie Public Utilities Commission and the expansion of London’s Greenway Pollution Control Centre wastewater treatment facility.

“Through this acquisition, both firms’ clients will benefit from a combined pool of expertise and services under one large team, numbering nearly 500 in Ontario,” says Tom Montgomery, CIMA+’s regional executive vice-president (EVP) for Ontario.

Eramosa, which has operated for more than 20 years, also holds an international subsidiary in Overland Park, Kansas, to serve U.S. clients.

“The evolution of digital solutions will transform how we do business, advancing the delivery of engineering services related to transportation, water, renewable energy, mining and metals,” says Steeve Fiset, CIMA+’s chief strategy officer. “The introduction of Eramosa into the CIMA+ team brings an immediate foothold in the U.S. and accelerates our growth in the energy sector.”