CIMA+ creates operational and digital technologies business

Consulting engineering firm CIMA+ has restructured its sectors to create a new business dedicated to operational and digital technologies.

The strategic development brings together expertise in communications systems, smart automation, systems engineering, software development, reality capture, geographical information systems (GISs) and advanced data.

“This synergy of expertise is an important lever for consolidating our position as a market leader,” says CIMA+’s chief strategic officer, Steeve Fiset.

The effort will be headed by Rock Lacroix, newly appointed senior vice-president (SVP) of operational and digital technologies. He is joined by Nick Hallas, vice-president (VP) of smart automation, and Eric Bertrand, VP of digital solutions and advanced data.

“This sector marks an important step forward. It illustrates our commitment to offering leading-edge solutions that are central to our vision of the future of engineering and the infrastructure life cycle,” says Lacroix.