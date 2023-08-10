CIMA+ appoints VPs and SVPs

CIMA+ has announced a series of appointments to the positions of vice-president (VP) and senior VP (SVP).

Dominique Brault is now SVP of transportation. A civil engineer, she has held multiple roles with CIMA+, including president of its governance and ethics committee from 2014 to 2017.

Timothée Lescop has been appointed SVP for the resources and industry markets. He joined the firm as a project director in 2009.

Paul Chamberland is CIMA+’s new SVP of information technology (IT). He worked in the Canadian Armed Forces before joining the firm last year.

Christine Lavoie, P.Eng., has been appointed SVP of project management. An electrical engineer by training, she joined the firm in 2006.

Mike Cabral has been named SVP for energy markets. He is a certified engineering technologist (CET) who has been with the firm since 2001.

Ian Olechnowicz has been appointed SVP for buildings. He first joined the firm in 2004 as a structural engineer and became a partner in 2015.

Karl Olechnowicz, P.Eng., is now VP for the transmission and distribution market. A civil engineer, he joined CIMA+ in 2006 as a senior project manager.

Finally, Geneviève Santerre, P.Eng., has been appointed VP of resources and industry markets for Quebec. She joined the firm in 2002, shortly after studying civil engineering.

“These appointments demonstrate the impressive momentum at CIMA+ and its appeal to talented professionals,” says Denis Thivierge, president and CEO. “They will enable us to accelerate growth in markets across the country.”