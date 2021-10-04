CIMA+ appoints VP of transportation for Western Canada

CIMA+ recently appointed Patrick Lalach vice-president (VP) of transportation for Western Canada.

Lalach has more than 25 years’ professional experience in the transportation sector. After graduating with a degree in civil engineering from the University of Saskatchewan in 1995, he worked at UMA Engineering and AECOM (the firms merged in 2004) before joining CIMA+ in 2013 as associate partner and transportation manager, opening the firm’s Saskatoon office.

As a partner and leader at CIMA+, Lalach has spearheaded projects throughout Western Canada, including the West Calgary Ring Road, for which he has served as design manager. He was also recently chair of the board for the Association of Consulting Engineering Companies – Saskatchewan (ACEC-SK).

In his new role, he is tasked with expanding CIMA+’s presence across Western Canada’s transportation industry.

“We will continue to build a strong base of leaders in key strategic markets and disciplines,” he says, “and through solid client focus and project delivery, we will build our reputation across the region.”