CIMA+ appoints VP of roads and bridges for Ontario

CIMA+, headquartered in Quebec, recently appointed Will McCrae vice-president (VP) of roads and bridges for Ontario.

McCrae has more than 35 years’ experience in municipal engineering. He joined CIMA+ in 2014 as a founding partner of its office in Bowmanville, Ont., which has since grown from 14 employees to more than 50.

“I am so thankful the leadership in Quebec had faith in the Ontario team and supported us through the challenges of establishing the CIMA+ brand in a new market,” he says.

In his new role, he will focus on breaking down ‘silos’ within the growing firm and encourage collaboration across locations and market sectors.

“Through our COVID-19 pandemic experience, we have learned we can deliver projects successfully from remote locations when our talented staff are empowered with the right technology and tools,” he explains. “We need to leverage these lessons learned as the launching pad for the next wave of CIMA+’s growth.”