CIMA+ appoints new board chair

Montreal-headquartered consulting engineering firm CIMA+ has appointed its corporate director, Gérard Geoffrion, chair of its board of directors. He succeeds Réal Plourde, who had filled the role since 2019.

“Réal Plourde is a visionary,” says Geoffrion. “Under his leadership, our governance has stood out for its transparency, the integration of independent members and the rigour of its interventions. By successfully combining these elements, we implemented a bold growth plan that has made CIMA+ one of the most prominent companies in its sector. In my new role, I will continue in this same direction, guided by these same values.”

Geoffrion has been a member of the CIMA+ board since 2015 and has served as chair of the audit committee. Earlier in his career, he worked as an industrial engineer.

His appointment was ratified at a special meeting of the board on July 25, during which it was also confirmed Denis Thivierge would immediately take up his duties as president and CEO of CIMA+, succeeding outgoing president François Plourde.

“François will have profoundly marked the history of CIMA+ and brought the company into a new era of prosperity,” says Thivierge. “His contribution has been unifying, honest and guided by the values of our business. With the strong support of Mr. Geoffrion, I am pleased today to be able to continue along the path laid out by François.”

The board also includes independent directors Guylaine Belley, Gina Cody, Josée Morin and Richard Régimbald. Another position is to be filled shortly.