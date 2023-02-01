CIMA+ appoints COO

He has been with the firm for nearly 20 years.

CIMA+, one of Canada’s largest privately owned consulting engineering firms, has promoted David Murray, P. Eng., to chief operating officer (COO), effective immediately.

Murray earned a degree in electrical engineering at the University of Sherbrooke and worked at Domtar before joining CIMA+ in late 2003. He became a partner in 2008 and currently serves as senior vice-president (SVP) of energy and resources, overseeing a team of 650-plus across Canada, and as director of the firm’s offices in Quebec’s Eastern Townships region; he will continue to hold this role until June.

As well, Murray has been involved with the Association of Consulting Engineering Companies – Canada (ACEC-Canada), sitting on its board of directors since 2016 and chairing it for the 2021-2022 term. And within CIMA+, he has joined the committee for governance and ethics and headed another that developed and implemented hybrid work policies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“David has devoted himself to the advancement of CIMA+ while volunteering in industry associations,” says the firm’s president and CEO, David Thivierge, P.Eng. “I thank him for his commitment to our firm and our profession and am pleased to announce his nomination to the position of COO.”

“I am truly honoured,” Murray says. “I look forward to working closely with Denis and all the members of the executive committee.”