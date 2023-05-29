CIMA+ appoints chief project officer and EVP of transportation

CIMA+ has appointed Yves Roland Mondou chief project officer and Suzanne Demeules executive vice-president (EVP) of transportation.

Mondou joined the firm in 2007. Over the years, he has served as project director, principal director and EVP of project management.

“I am proud to take on this new role, which will focus on project management in the broadest sense and the integration of new processes,” he says.

Demeules, meanwhile, joined CIMA+ in 1998 as an engineer on the transportation team. She has served as a member of the administration committee, vice-president (VP) of infrastructure and environment and chief practice officer.

“Our expertise in transportation is well-established in Quebec,” she says. “There are many challenges throughout the rest of the country. That’s why we want to bring our expertise to the rest of Canada and grow this sector.”

“These appointments are directly linked to our positioning objectives across Canada,” says Denis Thivierge, president and CEO. “In their new roles, these key players will maintain our role as a leader in consulting engineering.”