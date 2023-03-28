CIMA+ and SIC enter strategic alliance

The firms are already accustomed to working with each other.

Montreal-headquartered consulting engineering firms CIMA+ and Systemex Industrial Consulting (SIC) have established a strategic alliance. They initially implemented their partnership in December 2022.

“CIMA+ and SIC boast complementary strengths,” says Steeve Fiset, chief strategy officer for CIMA+. “The combination of SIC’s expertise in asset management and operational readiness and commissioning with our firm’s expertise in building, infrastructure, transportation, energy and resource engineering will benefit our respective clientele.”

“Joining forces with CIMA+ will allow us to add their project management, communication systems and environmental services to our overall offering and enable both firms to offer an enhanced range of services,” says Louis Soucy, president of SIC, which the Institute of Asset Management (IAM) has accredited as an ISO 55000 endorsed assessor.

The alliance is flexible and represents a bilateral relationship, not a subcontracting arrangement. While CIMA+ and SIC will often join forces to address client needs, they are not required to do so; each is free to deploy any other contractual arrangement it may deem preferable.

Advertisement

The two firms are already accustomed to working together and share corporate values and culture. Under the terms of the alliance, whenever the opportunity for a project presents itself, either can respond within 24 hours.