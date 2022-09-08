CIMA+ acquires Westhoff Engineering Resources

“The water resource management market is one of the fastest-growing fields of engineering." - Kelly Yuzdepski

CIMA+, one of Canada’s largest privately owned consulting engineering firms, has acquired Westhoff Engineering Resources, a Calgary-based firm specializing in water resource management.

Specifically, Westhoff provides wetland and stormwater management, low-impact development (LID) and comprehensive modelling techniques for complex drainage systems, reflecting the need to address the densification of urban communities, aging infrastructure and the effects of climate change on storm intensity and flood risk. Services span conceptualization, planning, design, construction, inspections, auditing and monitoring.

“The water resource management market is one of the fastest-growing fields of engineering in Canada and throughout North America,” says Kelly Yuzdepski, CIMA+’s executive vice-president (EVP) for Western Canada.

The acquisition increases CIMA+’s presence in Western Canada and provides additional environmental capabilities across all of the firm’s offices.

“Combining with CIMA+ is the natural next step in our company’s growth,” says Westhoff senior biologist Karen Oldershaw. “By leveraging our firms’ complementary strengths, we can add value for clients through a wider range of service offerings.”