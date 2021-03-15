CIMA+ acquires Groupe-conseil TDA

Consulting engineering firm CIMA+ has acquired Groupe-conseil TDA (TDA Consulting Group), headquartered in Baie-Comeau, Que.

TDA has more than 70 employees, including engineers, technicians and senior managers. The acquisition brings the total number of CIMA+ employees to more than 2,400 and expands the firm’s presence in Quebec’s North Shore region. TDA’s current offices in Baie-Comeau and Sept-Îles will be maintained with the same contact information, but will now operate under the CIMA+ banner.

“Through this transaction, from now on, TDA will be part of a large-scale firm,” says Jacques Parent, president of TDA. “That will allow us to enhance our service offer to our clients.”

“When evaluating the possibility of a merger between our two firms, we immediately noticed we share similar cultures and values,” says Steeve Fiset, P.Eng., CIMA+’s chief strategy officer. “We are convinced the merger will create value for the employees, clients and shareholders of both organizations.”