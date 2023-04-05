CIMA+ acquires MidSea Engineering

Montreal-headquartered CIMA+ has acquired Vancouver-based MidSea Engineering, which provides multidisciplinary engineering and consulting services.

Established in 2019 by founder and principal Ali Taleb, P.Eng., MidSea specializes in water resources, hydropower, marine infrastructure and industrial engineering for clients ranging from private developers and contractors to major utilities and municipal governments. Following the acquisition, its team of professionals in civil, mechanical and structural engineering will move into CIMA+’s Vancouver office.

“The acquisition of MidSea enhances our presence in Metro Vancouver,” says Kelly Yuzdepski, CIMA+’s regional executive vice-president (EVP) for Western Canada. “Clients will now have access to a larger, more comprehensive pool of resources.”

“Our clientele will benefit from the depth of expertise and wide geographic footprint of CIMA+ across British Columbia and Alberta,” says Taleb. “There is a natural fit between our respective teams.”

“MidSea’s water resources and mechanical process skill sets will accelerate our municipal infrastructure team’s development and drive growth throughout British Columbia and across Western Canada,” adds Steeve L’Heureux, CIMA+’s EVP of energy and resources. “Its capabilities will help ensure our company is well-equipped to tackle any project related to dams and hydropower.”