CIMA+ acquires Écogénie

“The demand for eco-engineering is growing strongly." - Raymond McNamara, CIMA+ partner and VP of environment.

CIMA+ has acquired Écogénie, a consulting engineering firm specializing in environmental services and based in Quebec City.

Founded in 1996, Écogénie specializes in bank and slope stabilization using phytotechnologies, restoration and enhancement of natural environments, development and restoration of degraded sites, environmental studies and monitoring, urban forestry, landscape architecture and geomatics.

“The demand for eco-engineering is growing strongly,” says Raymond McNamara, CIMA+ partner and vice-president (VP) of environment. “Thanks to Écogénie, our team will be able to diversify its range of services, which already includes hydrology, and better meet this demand.”

“Écogénie has an excellent reputation as an expert in eco-engineering in Quebec,” adds Steeve Fiset, CIMA+’s chief strategy officer. “Their solid expertise will enable CIMA+ to better advise its existing and future customers in environmental management.”