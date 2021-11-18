CIMA+ acquires BPA

Consulting engineering firm CIMA+ has acquired Bogdanov Pao Associates (BPA), a Vancouver-based structural engineering company that has delivered building, infrastructure, transportation and energy projects across North America for 36 years.

The acquisition is part of CIMA+’s expansion plan and increases its presence in the Metro Vancouver region. The firm currently employs more than 2,600 people—more than half of whom share ownership in the company—through more than 30 offices across Canada.

“Our clients will now have access to a wider array of expertise and services under one banner, thanks to our newly expanded team in the region,” says Kelly Yuzdepski, CIMA+ executive vice-president (EVP) for Western Canada.

“Combining our resources with those of BPA leverages complementary strengths, culture and values, while enhancing our range of multidisciplinary service offerings,” adds François Plourde, CIMA+’s president and CEO.

“We are tremendously excited to be joining the CIMA+ team,” says Paul Tomei, president and managing principal of BPA. “We view the combination of BPA and CIMA+ as a natural step to our corporate growth.”