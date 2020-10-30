CIB appoints Ehren Cory CEO

The federal government has accepted the Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) board of directors’ recommendation to appoint Ehren Cory CEO.

As the former president and CEO of Infrastructure Ontario (IO), Cory has extensive experience working with the public and private sectors on financing, building and managing large-scale infrastructure projects.

In his new role, he will lead and direct the implementation of CIB’s recently announced three-year $10-billion growth plan, with a focus on renewable power generation and transmission, energy-efficient building retrofits, rural high-speed Internet connections, zero-emission vehicle charging stations and irrigation for agriculture. He will work in partnership with provincial, territorial, municipal and Indigenous authorities.

“CIB has an important role to play in Canada’s economic recovery and ambition to build more sustainable infrastructure,” says Catherine McKenna, federal minister of infrastructure and communities.