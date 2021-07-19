Chris Hunter to lead GHD’s Canadian business

GHD has appointed Chris Hunter executive general manager (EGM) for Canada. He previously served as the firm’s regional general manager (RGM) for Ontario.

Hunter’s experience spans civil engineering, municipal water, wastewater and other infrastructure projects. He has been with GHD since 1999. During his tenure as RGM for Ontario, GHD was recognized in 2019 as one of the Waterloo area’s top employers.

“I am honoured to have the opportunity to lead our Canadian team,” he says. “We recognize the urgent need to ensure our communities are made sustainable for generations to come. We have a renewed focus on behaviours, social values and environmental footprint.”

GHD’s Canadian business employs more than 1,700 people, out of some 10,000 around the world.