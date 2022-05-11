Champion Fiberglass earns ISO 45001 certification

Champion Fiberglass, which manufactures conduit, strut and bridge drain systems for the industrial, electrical and mechanical markets (wastewater treatment facility example pictured), has achieved International Standardization Organization (ISO) 45001 certification for occupational health and safety (OH&S) management

Previously, the company earned certification for ISO 9001 (for quality management systems) and 14001 (for environmental systems management).

“I am thrilled we are able to add ISO 45001 to our list of designations,” says Goran Haag, president of Champion Fiberglass, which is reportedly the only conduit business to have received the three certifications. “We value our manufacturing team and their health and safety. These certifications signal to others we take safe and sustainable manufacturing seriously.”