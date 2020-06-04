Chair of SNC-Lavalin’s board to step down

Kevin Lynch recently informed the board of directors for SNC-Lavalin of his intention to step down as chair, following the Montreal-based firm’s annual general meeting (AGM).

Lynch will step down once the board has chosen a successor. This process will be led by the board’s governance and ethics committee. Lynch has asked it be completed by September.

“Having completed a key phase of renewal for SNC-Lavalin, which has consumed much of my time as chair, I believe the next stage in our renewal path is a total focus on building a world-leading engineering services firm,” he says. “This shift should include a new chair to help guide the implementation of the company’s new direction.”