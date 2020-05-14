CEO hires marcom director

Michelle West has joined Consulting Engineers of Ontario (CEO) as director of marketing and communications (marcom).

West has nearly 20 years’ progressive experience in non-profit and business-to-business (B2B) environments across a variety of industries. Among her accomplishments was an award-winning government relations (GR) campaign that helped prevent the implementation of a new tax.

In her new role, West’s responsibilities including planning CEO’s marcom strategy and reinforcing its identity and brand across various channels.