CEO hires marcom director

Michelle West

Michelle West has joined Consulting Engineers of Ontario (CEO) as director of marketing and communications (marcom).

West has nearly 20 years’ progressive experience in non-profit and business-to-business (B2B) environments across a variety of industries. Among her accomplishments was an award-winning government relations (GR) campaign that helped prevent the implementation of a new tax.

In her new role, West’s responsibilities including planning CEO’s marcom strategy and reinforcing its identity and brand across various channels.

