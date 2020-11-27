CCPPP presents 2020 P3 Awards

The Canadian Council for Public-Private Partnerships (CCPPP) presented its 2020 National Awards for Innovation and Excellence in Public-Private Partnerships (P3s) last week in a virtual ceremony to five infrastructure projects across the country.

The ceremony was part of CCPPP’s 28th annual conference, which took place entirely virtually. The winning projects are as follow.

Service Delivery Gold Award: Ion LRT, Stage 1

This 19-km light-rail transit (LRT) system (pictured above) opened in 2019 in Kitchener and Waterloo, Ont. The P3 model reportedly achieved estimated cost savings of 12% compared to traditional procurement. After more than a year of service, the GrandLinq consortium behind the project—which includes consulting engineering firm AECOM—continues to improve the system’s monthly operating performance, beating the targets in its contract with the Regional Municipality of Waterloo.

Infrastructure Gold Award: Regina Bypass

Opened in 2019 after four years of construction, the Regina Bypass (section pictured above) is the largest transportation infrastructure project in Saskatchewan’s history—and its single largest job creator. The $1.88-billion project was a P3 between the provincial ministry of highways and infrastructure, SaskBuilds and Regina Bypass Partners, a consortium comprising Graham Construction, Parsons Canada, Carmacks Enterprises and Vinci Canada. The project’s 12 interchanges, 60 km of four-lane highway, 55 km of new service roads, Highway 6 twinning and (first for the province) roundabouts have already resulted in a marked reduction in collisions.

Project Development Gold Award: ESAP/ESM Project

The $1.8-billion Energy Services Acquisition Program (ESAP) and Energy Service Modernization (ESM) initiative represents a Public Works and Government Services Canada (PWGSC) P3 with Innovate Energy, a consortium comprising Engie Services Canada, PCL Constructors Canada, PCL Investments Canada and Black & McDonald. Set to reach substantial completion in 2025, the project will modernize five energy plant locations (example pictured above) that provide heating and cooling to 80-plus buildings in Ottawa, including Parliament, so as to reduce operating costs, energy consumption and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. There is potential to expand this district energy system to other buildings in the Capital Region.

Project Delivery Silver Award (tie): Corner Brook Acute Care Hospital

A new 164-bed regional hospital (rendering pictured above) is the largest capital project ever planned in Newfoundland and Labrador. The P3 model, estimated to save $90 million compared to traditional procurement, involves the provincial government, the Western Regional Health Authority and the Corner Brook Health Partnership, comprising Plenary Group, PCL Constructors Canada, Marco Services and Johnson Controls Canada.

Project Development Silver Award (tie): Highway 104 Sutherlands River to Antigonish Twinning

The twinning of this stretch of roadway, from Antigonish, N.S., to the boundary with New Brunswick (see map above), is the first highway P3 project in Nova Scotia in more than 20 years, intended to reduce fatal collisions. As it reached financial close this spring in the midst of the pandemic, considerable flexibility and co-operation were needed from bank lenders, bond underwriters and purchasers, which ensured no negative impact on overall project duration. The province’s department of transportation and infrastructure renewal is working with Dexter Nova Alliance (DNA), comprising Dexter Construction, Nova Construction, BBGi and Municipal Enterprises.

“Congratulations to the winners,” says Mark Romoff, president and CEO of CCPPP. “In such a challenging year, it is heartening to see the impact of these transformative infrastructure projects on the lives of Canadians across the country.”