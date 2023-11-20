CCA president plans spring departure

Mary Van Buren, the first woman president of the Canadian Construction Association (CCA), has announced she will be leaving in spring 2024, after six years in the leadership position.

During Van Buren’s tenure, the Ottawa-based CCA focused on modernization, with a ‘digital first’ approach. The association began to pilot-test a digital contract service, for example, which is scheduled be rolled out early next year.

Van Buren also led a review and restructuring of CCA’s governance model to ensure it will be more nimble in addressing its 18,000 member firms’ issues, a project that this year won a Governance Award from the Governance Professionals of Canada (GPC).

Most recently, the construction industry held its largest-ever ‘Hill Day’ advocacy effort, with more than 100 CCA members participating in meetings with Parliamentarians and staffers from all federal political parties.

“To see the growth in member engagement in advocacy—and the resulting effects that a strong, unified voice for the industry has—is especially rewarding,” says Van Buren. “Construction is essential to Canada’s economic success and quality of life, yet doesn’t always get the credit it deserves. I am proud to have brought more attention to an industry that has a profound impact on our country and effects positive change in communities.”

“The board of directors sincerely thanks Mary for her stewardship of the association,” says Brendan Nobes, chair. “Through her commitment to advancing member issues, she has raised the industry’s profile and her legacy of leadership will be long-lasting. While we are sad to see her move on, we understand she is interested in taking on new challenges and wish her all the best in this next stage of her career.”

A search process is now underway to ensure a smooth transition of leadership.