CCA appoints new chair

The Canadian Construction Association (CCA) has appointed Francis Roy chair of its board for 2024 to 2026. He succeeds Brendan Nobes.

Roy has 30 years’ experience in the industry, having started his career in 1994 as an estimator and project manager at Les Gypses Promark Québec. He went on to serve ITR Dryawll as vice-president (VP) and general manager (GM).

Today, Roy is president and CEO of Groupe Humaco, a contractor and real estate developer. He has also recently served as CCA’s VP.

In his new role as chair, he will advance strategic partnerships and national advocacy for the construction industry.

“My primary goal will be to support a healthy environment where communication is encouraged and valued, so everyone can contribute meaningfully to the achievement of our strategic objectives,” he said in an address to members at CCA’s annual general meeting (AGM). “I firmly believe in the power of collaboration, engagement and innovation.”