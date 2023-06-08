Carollo Engineers continues Canadian expansion with Kelowna office

After opening its first Canadian office last year in Vancouver, U.S.-headquartered Carollo Engineers has expanded in the British Columbia Interior with a new office in Kelowna. It is located at 2365 Gordon Drive.

The addition of the office, along with new staff, will help the water engineering and consulting firm better serve clients throughout the region. By way of example, Metro Vancouver recently selected Carollo as program manager for the $40-million Northeast Langley Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) expansion program’s second phase.

Since announcing its move into Canada in March 2022, the firm has assembled a team of water and wastewater professionals with industry-leading experience in process design and engineering, program management and owner’s advisory services, construction management, infrastructure planning, and structural engineering, as well as emergency preparedness and response, and disaster recovery.

Stephen Horsman, past-president of the board of the BC Water & Waste Association (BCWWA), joined the firm as an associate vice-president (AVP) to lead its British Columbia operations. He has 16 years’ leadership and project delivery experience, focused exclusively on the water and wastewater sector.

Shawn Corrigan has been appointed risk and resilience principal. Throughout his 20-year career as a disaster management consultant, he has advised public- and private-sector clients in organization design and development, business continuity planning and emergency response scenario testing and validation.

Other new members of the team include senior construction manager Wayne Kavanaugh, senior process designer Jose Jabla, lead process engineer Patricia De Leon, structural engineer Setare Seyedain, process engineering professional Arezoo Tavana and infrastructure planning professional Shivani Shrotriya.

“I am delighted to welcome this esteemed cadre of professionals to our growing business,” says Eric Leveque, Carollo’s client service director for Canada. “With their expertise, we are well-equipped to help our clients address impacts from climate change, integrate resource recovery, protect First Nations’ water resources and enhance the community.”